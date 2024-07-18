Previous
The Pirhana on the Shelf by olivetreeann
Photo 4856

The Pirhana on the Shelf

This really struck me as funny. Bizzare, but funny.

From the Marie Zimmerman house.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1330% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Yikes
July 18th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
It's given me my morning laugh! It fits with the book titles, though!
July 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
He doesn't look happy.
July 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise