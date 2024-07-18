Sign up
Previous
Photo 4856
The Pirhana on the Shelf
This really struck me as funny. Bizzare, but funny.
From the Marie Zimmerman house.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Joan Robillard
ace
Yikes
July 18th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
It's given me my morning laugh! It fits with the book titles, though!
July 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
He doesn't look happy.
July 18th, 2024
