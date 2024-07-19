Album Cover Challenge 154

My latest album cover submission- I do love this challenge!



Band- H. E. W.- the Hanford Engineer Works.

The H. E. W. was a nuclear production complex in Benton County Washington State established by the U.S. Government in 1943 as part of The Manhattan Project during WWII. It built and operated the B-Reactor, the first full-scale plutonium production reactor. It was closed in 1971.



Title from a quote by Bob Newhart (the well-known and much-loved American actor and comedian who passed away this week): Humor is a very, very important part of our life. It's not just laughing at a joke, it's an attitude toward life. And as the world gets crazier, it's more important to laugh at it. It's a survival technique.



This guy's just trying to survive another day of getting to his job on time!