Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4900
Street Art 1
I was glad we could dig into the archives for the current Street Art challenge. This masterpiece of an ice cream cone was on a path that went around Minsi Lake. I took it back in June when Joan and Rachel were visiting.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10146
photos
191
followers
201
following
1342% complete
View this month »
4893
4894
4895
4896
4897
4898
4899
4900
Latest from all albums
4897
4988
4898
4989
4899
4990
4900
4991
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
3rd June 2024 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chalk-drawing
,
street-art-17
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close