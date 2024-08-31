Previous
Street Art 1 by olivetreeann
Street Art 1

I was glad we could dig into the archives for the current Street Art challenge. This masterpiece of an ice cream cone was on a path that went around Minsi Lake. I took it back in June when Joan and Rachel were visiting.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
