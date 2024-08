The Morning Brew

Karen and I stopped in here after our hike today for a little treat. The 52 week challenge prompt this week was "product photography". I'd already taken the last sip of my latte when I realized I could have used it- oh well- you get the coffee shop instead. They've only been open for 3 months, but I think they'll be here for a while- their lattes are really good- so I imagine their coffee is too.