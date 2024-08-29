Sign up
Photo 4898
ICM-5
I saw there was a call-out for the latest ICM challenge and I couldn't remember if I submitted an image for it or not, so I pulled this one out of last week's walk to Crater Lake with my friend Karen.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
green
,
abstract
,
intentional camera movement
,
abstractaug2024
,
icm-5
Shutterbug
ace
It looks like a very bad storm. I love the colors. It does make a good abstract.
August 30th, 2024
Diane
ace
Nice!
August 30th, 2024
