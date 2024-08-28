Sign up
Photo 4897
Curse of the Age 4
Nothing like looking out over a beautiful mountain lake and seeing this embedded in the reeds along the shore. As if polluting your lungs wasn't enough...
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
cigarettes
,
disgusting
,
garbage
,
curse-4
Liz Milne
ace
Good one for the challenge!
August 29th, 2024
katy
ace
trashy people!
August 29th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
There’s little I like less than litterbugs. I mean, WHY, people?! It’s just not hard to clean up your own mess.
August 29th, 2024
