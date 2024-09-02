Sign up
Photo 4902
Abstract August 2024
It was a fun and creative month when I combined the word of the day with some annfoolery to produce abstracts for Abstract August.
Now to catch up with all the images I didn't post while making them!
2nd September 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
gloria jones
ace
Great, colorful calendar
September 3rd, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
August is always frustrating to have to pass over the storytelling and go for the abstract, but also so much fun. It’s a joy to participate in.
September 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love the happy colors and the frame.
September 3rd, 2024
