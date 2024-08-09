Sign up
Photo 4877
Book Lovers Day
Pulled out my little Willow Tree book reader for today's holiday and set her up by the beautiful photo book a friend of mine made for me this past Christmas for today's holiday.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
reading
,
book
,
angel
,
willow tree
,
edah24-08
Barb
ace
Oh, I so need one like her!
August 10th, 2024
