Jazz Dogs by olivetreeann
Photo 4877

Jazz Dogs

Just having some fun with an Ai generated background for these three figurines that we saw at the toy museum a few weeks ago.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diana ace
What an amazing image and fabulous background.
August 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Between you and the AI genie you've produced a great image
August 11th, 2024  
Diane ace
Great image!
August 11th, 2024  
