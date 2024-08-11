Previous
Shelves in the Old Barn by olivetreeann
Photo 4880

Shelves in the Old Barn

From back in June when the photo club went to the Pleasant Ridge Horse Farm.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Cool! Love the edits
August 12th, 2024  
Diane ace
I like the one bright item. Brass? Yellow?
August 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise