Previous
Photo 4881
Ready to Roll- Cliffside Park
Cliffside Park is now part of the Delaware Water Gap National Park but the golf course is still operated by a private company. These carts are ready and waiting to take out any golfers that would like to rent them.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Tags
golf
,
golf course
,
golfcarts
Suzanne
ace
Interesting.
August 13th, 2024
