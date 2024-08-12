Previous
Ready to Roll- Cliffside Park by olivetreeann
Photo 4881

Ready to Roll- Cliffside Park

Cliffside Park is now part of the Delaware Water Gap National Park but the golf course is still operated by a private company. These carts are ready and waiting to take out any golfers that would like to rent them.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Suzanne ace
Interesting.
August 13th, 2024  
