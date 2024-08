Left-handers Day

My father's mother (my grandmother) and his wife (my mother) were both lefties. So, I'm posting this picture of my mother in their honor on Lefthanders Day. Interestingly, although she was left-handed, my grandparents apparently insisted she learn how to write right-handed. I wonder if my mother felt that was to her benefit or a source of exasperation as she retrained her brain to write in the opposite way her brain functioned!