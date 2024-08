A Quirky Side of Me

This is the original from the "Quirky Abstract" yesterday and an entry for the 52 week challenge prompt of "toys". I'm so glad photography has allowed for my quirky love of toys to be acceptable in a grown-up world! lol That's Isaac MacIsaac, G (for Grammy) and Photo Club Phil highlighted in my pile of the Lego Photo Club- they are favorites of my grandsons Isaac and Micah.