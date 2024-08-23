Sign up
Photo 4892
Ride the Wind Day
From my visit last Spring to Maine- someone was flying a kite by the Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse. It seemed like a good image to pull from the archives for today's holiday.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
6th May 2023 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
wind
,
kite
,
edah24-08
