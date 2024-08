Tooth Fairy Day Memories

Wow- such a walk down memory lane for this one! That little fellow is in his 40's now and has a son who looks a lot like him who just started loosing his teeth. If my d-i-l was into nostalgia I'd probably pass the little tooth fairy jar on but she's not, so it stays with me. The self-portrait was made when he was in nursery school.



The box on Erick's head was from my first 35mm camera- he was not too pleased that I stuck it on his head!