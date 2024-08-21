Sign up
Photo 4890
See Her as She Flies
For the monthly theme- a line from a song.
The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress
Song by Jimmy Webb
… See her how she flies
Golden sails across the sky
Close enough to touch
But careful if you try
Though she looks as warm as gold
The moon's a harsh mistress
The moon can be so cold
… Once the sun did shine
Good Lord, it felt so fine
The moon a phantom rose
Over the mountains and the pines
Then the darkness fell
The moon's a harsh mistress
It's hard to love her well
… I fell out of her eyes
I fell out of her heart
Fell down on my face
I tripped and I missed my star
Fell and fell alone,
The moon's a harsh mistress
The sky is made of stone
… The moon's a harsh mistress
She's hard to call your own
But she's just wonderful to photograph!
And no one sings this better than Judy Collins.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLsckvMkg7c
21st August 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10127
photos
191
followers
201
following
1340% complete
View this month »
Tags
moon
,
composite
,
theme-august2024
