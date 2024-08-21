Previous
See Her as She Flies by olivetreeann
Photo 4890

See Her as She Flies

For the monthly theme- a line from a song.

The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress
Song by Jimmy Webb

… See her how she flies
Golden sails across the sky
Close enough to touch
But careful if you try
Though she looks as warm as gold
The moon's a harsh mistress
The moon can be so cold

… Once the sun did shine
Good Lord, it felt so fine
The moon a phantom rose
Over the mountains and the pines
Then the darkness fell
The moon's a harsh mistress
It's hard to love her well

… I fell out of her eyes
I fell out of her heart
Fell down on my face
I tripped and I missed my star
Fell and fell alone,
The moon's a harsh mistress
The sky is made of stone

… The moon's a harsh mistress
She's hard to call your own

But she's just wonderful to photograph!

And no one sings this better than Judy Collins.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLsckvMkg7c

