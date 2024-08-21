See Her as She Flies

For the monthly theme- a line from a song.The Moon Is a Harsh MistressSong by Jimmy Webb… See her how she fliesGolden sails across the skyClose enough to touchBut careful if you tryThough she looks as warm as goldThe moon's a harsh mistressThe moon can be so cold… Once the sun did shineGood Lord, it felt so fineThe moon a phantom roseOver the mountains and the pinesThen the darkness fellThe moon's a harsh mistressIt's hard to love her well… I fell out of her eyesI fell out of her heartFell down on my faceI tripped and I missed my starFell and fell alone,The moon's a harsh mistressThe sky is made of stone… The moon's a harsh mistressShe's hard to call your ownBut she's just wonderful to photograph!And no one sings this better than Judy Collins.