Album Cover Challege 155 by olivetreeann
Photo 4889

Album Cover Challege 155

Band- The Turabay Dynasty was a family of emirs who governed the district of Lajjun in northern Israel during the Ottoman rule in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Title from a quote of the day site: The more you weigh, the harder you are to kidnap. Stay safe. Eat cake. Author Unknown

Pictures from the Toy Soldier Museum in Cresco PA, a texture from Ribbet and an Ai generated piece of cake because I'd rather have Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream than cake- although truth be told, I'll eat cake too!

What kind of music do you think this pair would produce? Mediterranean Egyptian punk rock? They make quite the duo!
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diana ace
Fabulous album cover and a great quote! I love cake but unfortunately do not put on any weight, it must be old age ;-)
August 22nd, 2024  
