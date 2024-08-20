Album Cover Challege 155

Band- The Turabay Dynasty was a family of emirs who governed the district of Lajjun in northern Israel during the Ottoman rule in the 16th and 17th centuries.



Title from a quote of the day site: The more you weigh, the harder you are to kidnap. Stay safe. Eat cake. Author Unknown



Pictures from the Toy Soldier Museum in Cresco PA, a texture from Ribbet and an Ai generated piece of cake because I'd rather have Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream than cake- although truth be told, I'll eat cake too!



What kind of music do you think this pair would produce? Mediterranean Egyptian punk rock? They make quite the duo!