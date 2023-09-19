Sign up
78 / 365
78 / 365
Doggy station
Lots of pubs welcome dogs these days and one of our favourites has this doggy station. They provide free water, free treats and even blankets for them to lie down in comfort.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
OPPO Find X5 Lite
Taken
14th September 2023 4:11pm
Tags
dogs
,
treats
,
water bowl
