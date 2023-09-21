Sign up
Previous
80 / 365
playtime
A new wide angle lens arrived this morning, so despite feeling decidedly under the weather after a covid booster yesterday, I just had to try it out!
Back to the settee now......
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
wide angle lens
