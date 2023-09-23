Sign up
Previous
82 / 365
squirrel lunchtime
Caught this squirrel enjoying the birds' peanuts in Dad's garden
23rd September 2023
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
23rd September 2023 11:48am
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
,
nuts
Beverley
ace
Clever chappy
September 23rd, 2023
Linda Godwin
they are such acrobats and will do anything to steal a meal
September 23rd, 2023
