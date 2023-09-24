Caravelle taverna Kos Town

As we have yet another rainy day I was whiling away my morning checking out old photos. Up until I got my first DSLR in 2018 my photos were just "snaps"...family snaps, holiday snaps etc. Then I came across a folder from 1999 - the year I had my first digital camera. It was an Olympus with 4 megapixels!!!!, basically auto only (with a few added extra modes - like macro) and I was thrilled with it! We went to Kos, a Greek island, and the technology was almost unheard of over there. We took photos of locals and showed them the results there and then on the back of the camera screen. They were astounded, it was like magic. This is one photo and looking at it now the pixelation is obvious but back then the joy of taking and seeing your photo immediately and being able to take another if it looked awful was amazing and we ended up with photos that we could at least see, giving us great memories, rather than coming home and being disappointed with a load of dark, out of focus pictures. Boy! have we come a long way since then but the holiday memories remain thanks to the photos looking as colourful (if not as crisp as we get now) as the day we were there. Little did I know where this first digital camera would eventually lead to.