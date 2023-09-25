Sign up
Previous
84 / 365
no mod cons!
Maybe not my idea of glamping or even camping. Probably needs a bit of work! Nice patina though! And the neighbours, sheep, were quiet enough!
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
25th September 2023 11:17am
Tags
rust
,
field
,
hut
,
detached
