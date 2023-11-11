Sign up
Keep Out!
I definitely wouldn't want to tackle a climb over these railings. They are the boundary to a railway line ....and they mean business!
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
NIKON D3500
6
3
365
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
7th April 2020 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Public
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
railway
,
railings
Beverley
ace
Very necessary - good shot
November 11th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent
November 11th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Ooh they look very threatening
November 11th, 2023
