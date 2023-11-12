Coombe Abbey

Coombe Abbey is a Grade 1 listed building which started life as the home of monks from 1150 until 1605 when Henry VIII ordered the dissolution of all monasteries. The young Princess Elizabeth (to become Queen Elizabeth 1) was sent there to live and be educated. Eventually the Abbey was owned privately for 300 years by the Craven family. After Lord Craven died in 1921 the Abbey was put up for sale and bought by Coventry City Council who did renovations and alterations and is now a high quality hotel with stunning parkland grounds which are open to the public.