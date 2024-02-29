Previous
one of the etched glass panels on new cathedral by ollyfran
one of the etched glass panels on new cathedral

This is just one of 66 hand engraved glass panels depicting saints and angels and created by New Zealand born John Hutton and took 10years to complete
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Rob Z ace
It's very different to the traditional glass panels.
February 29th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Very unusual, a modern interpretation
February 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice one
February 29th, 2024  
