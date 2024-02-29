Sign up
241 / 365
one of the etched glass panels on new cathedral
This is just one of 66 hand engraved glass panels depicting saints and angels and created by New Zealand born John Hutton and took 10years to complete
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Photo Details
4
4
3
3
365
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th January 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
glass
,
angels
,
saints
,
etchings
Rob Z
ace
It's very different to the traditional glass panels.
February 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Very unusual, a modern interpretation
February 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice one
February 29th, 2024
