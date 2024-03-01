Sign up
242 / 365
242 / 365
holly berries
holly berries on the tree in the garden
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
4
2
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
red
,
berries
,
holly
Beverley
ace
Beautiful focus on the shiny red berries… lovely
March 1st, 2024
Mallory
ace
Love the vibrant colors!
March 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
March 1st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It's a lovely shot with them shown with a hint of one of their leaves.
March 1st, 2024
