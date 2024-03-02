Previous
Skeleton hydrangea by ollyfran
Skeleton hydrangea

This was the only "skeleton" on the whole bush of dead hydrangea flowers. It looks really delicate but it has survived some seriously strong winds
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Linda Godwin
A real survivor to hold it together all winter.
March 2nd, 2024  
