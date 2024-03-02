Sign up
Previous
243 / 365
Skeleton hydrangea
This was the only "skeleton" on the whole bush of dead hydrangea flowers. It looks really delicate but it has survived some seriously strong winds
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
1
0
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
243
photos
42
followers
45
following
66% complete
View this month »
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OPPO Find X5 Lite
Taken
2nd March 2024 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skeleton
,
flower
,
hydrangea
,
flower head
Linda Godwin
A real survivor to hold it together all winter.
March 2nd, 2024
