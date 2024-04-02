Previous
mum and the kids by ollyfran
274 / 365

mum and the kids

Great sign that spring has sprung! Lovely lambs, enjoying a bit of dry weather
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Olwynne

@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot but shouldn’t it be “mum and the lambs”??
April 2nd, 2024  
carol white ace
A sweet capture
April 2nd, 2024  
Olwynne
@johnfalconer haha...absolutely!
April 2nd, 2024  
Monica
Sweet!
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise