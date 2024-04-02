Sign up
Previous
274 / 365
mum and the kids
Great sign that spring has sprung! Lovely lambs, enjoying a bit of dry weather
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Olwynne
@ollyfran
2023: and I am back again. Many photos taken in between but I now feel the need to motivate myself by taking and editing at...
Tags
spring
,
sheep
,
lambs
John Falconer
ace
Great shot but shouldn’t it be “mum and the lambs”??
April 2nd, 2024
carol white
ace
A sweet capture
April 2nd, 2024
Olwynne
@johnfalconer
haha...absolutely!
April 2nd, 2024
Monica
Sweet!
April 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
