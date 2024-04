serious work...rollering the cricket pitch

I think this retired guy was a volunteer. He spent all the time (several hours) I was at Stoneleigh Abbey rollering the cricket pitch. He must have been a perfectionist. I cannot believe there was a single bump on the pitch by the time he had finished. It's a very old cricket club, having been opened in 1839. In 2003 it was given the accolade of being the "Loveliest cricket ground in England" being situated in the grounds of Stoneleigh Abbey