Three in a Row by onewing
Photo 838

Posting very early today because we are out at the theatre this afternoon in Newcastle and then out for dinner this evening.

This is another series of photos taken at Lemon Tree Passage on Thursday during our walk. I loved the reflections of the masts on the calm water.

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's lorikeet tree, they get very noisy as you can imagine
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely triptych, Babs! All so serene looking...
August 11th, 2024  
