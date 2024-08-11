Sign up
Previous
Photo 838
Three in a Row
Posting very early today because we are out at the theatre this afternoon in Newcastle and then out for dinner this evening.
This is another series of photos taken at Lemon Tree Passage on Thursday during our walk. I loved the reflections of the masts on the calm water.
Thanks for your comments on yesterday's lorikeet tree, they get very noisy as you can imagine
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Barb
ace
Lovely triptych, Babs! All so serene looking...
August 11th, 2024
