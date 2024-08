The Lone Tree

Sorry I have been absent this weekend but had a busy time and no time to catch up with 365.



I took this photo a few weeks ago when we were out with the walking group at Fenninghams Island but didn't post it. It seemed appropriate to post it today though because it is the opposite side of Tilligerry Creek where we walked last Thursday. The land on the far side of the Creek which you can see in the distance is Lemon Tree Passage.