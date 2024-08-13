Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 840
For Sale
Late posting tonight because I have been in Newcastle all day today. I had a specialist medical appointment in Hamilton and as I was walking to my appointment I passed this beautiful home for sale.
There are some gorgeous old houses in Hamilton and this one really is a beauty.
Looked it up when I got home. It was built in 1904 and is for sale at $2,900,000.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4503
photos
253
followers
134
following
230% complete
View this month »
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Taken
13th August 2024 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Ooooh, I'll have it! That house looks right up my alley. Except for the price.....ah....
August 13th, 2024
Annie D
ace
again I knew this was yours....beautiful architecture ... unfortunately I prefer single level - stairs aren't my friend these days - and the price counts me out too hahahaha
August 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful abode , but for the price !
August 13th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
It's probably very strong even built so long ago. In NZ there are earthquake regulations that affect these lovely old brick buildings. Obviously not here!
August 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful find and capture, such a gorgeous house with so many beautiful details.
August 13th, 2024
Peter
ace
Impressive looking building with an equally impressive price tag well spotted and beautifully captured Babs, Fav:)
August 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close