Previous
For Sale by onewing
Photo 840

For Sale

Late posting tonight because I have been in Newcastle all day today. I had a specialist medical appointment in Hamilton and as I was walking to my appointment I passed this beautiful home for sale.

There are some gorgeous old houses in Hamilton and this one really is a beauty.

Looked it up when I got home. It was built in 1904 and is for sale at $2,900,000.

13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ooooh, I'll have it! That house looks right up my alley. Except for the price.....ah....
August 13th, 2024  
Annie D ace
again I knew this was yours....beautiful architecture ... unfortunately I prefer single level - stairs aren't my friend these days - and the price counts me out too hahahaha
August 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful abode , but for the price !
August 13th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
It's probably very strong even built so long ago. In NZ there are earthquake regulations that affect these lovely old brick buildings. Obviously not here!
August 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful find and capture, such a gorgeous house with so many beautiful details.
August 13th, 2024  
Peter ace
Impressive looking building with an equally impressive price tag well spotted and beautifully captured Babs, Fav:)
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise