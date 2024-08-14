Sign up
Previous
Photo 841
Electricity Junction Boxes
After my appointment yesterday in Hamilton we had lunch on Beaumont Street. There are lots of electricity junction boxes with a mouse theme painted along the street.
I have posted the mouse junction boxes before on 365 but those are in the centre of Newcastle. They are all painted by the same person. Local artist Rebecca Murray.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
5
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4504
photos
253
followers
134
following
230% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous collage with these amazing shots, and lovely artwork. I have never seen junction boxes here, maybe they just look totally different.
August 14th, 2024
Annie D
ace
They are delightful
August 14th, 2024
Helen Westerbeke
so cool, never seen such a thing!
August 14th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
How unusual, great collection.
August 14th, 2024
Lois
ace
I’ve never seen such an adorable variety of junction boxes!! Fav
August 14th, 2024
