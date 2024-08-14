Previous
Electricity Junction Boxes by onewing
Photo 841

Electricity Junction Boxes

After my appointment yesterday in Hamilton we had lunch on Beaumont Street. There are lots of electricity junction boxes with a mouse theme painted along the street.

I have posted the mouse junction boxes before on 365 but those are in the centre of Newcastle. They are all painted by the same person. Local artist Rebecca Murray.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Babs

ace
@onewing

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous collage with these amazing shots, and lovely artwork. I have never seen junction boxes here, maybe they just look totally different.
August 14th, 2024  
Annie D ace
They are delightful
August 14th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
so cool, never seen such a thing!
August 14th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
How unusual, great collection.
August 14th, 2024  
Lois ace
I’ve never seen such an adorable variety of junction boxes!! Fav
August 14th, 2024  
