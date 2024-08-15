Sign up
Previous
Photo 842
Door Art
For the next few days, I will be posting collages of street art taken in Newcastle on Tuesday.
There is so much art on Beaumont Street in an area of about half a kilometre.
I love how these doors were decorated.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4505
photos
253
followers
134
following
230% complete
View this month »
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
julia
ace
What fab doors..
August 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow, those are cool. All so different.
August 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful. I see a trip to Newcastle coming up
August 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
All so different Babs- such a super collection
August 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous shots in your beautiful collage, how wonderful the doors look.
August 15th, 2024
