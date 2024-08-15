Previous
Door Art by onewing
Photo 842

Door Art

For the next few days, I will be posting collages of street art taken in Newcastle on Tuesday.

There is so much art on Beaumont Street in an area of about half a kilometre.

I love how these doors were decorated.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
julia ace
What fab doors..
August 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Wow, those are cool. All so different.
August 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful. I see a trip to Newcastle coming up
August 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
All so different Babs- such a super collection
August 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous shots in your beautiful collage, how wonderful the doors look.
August 15th, 2024  
