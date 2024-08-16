More Street Art

For a few days I am posting photos of street art taken on Beaumont Street in Hamilton on Tuesday.



Today's selection shows the great variety of artworks.



The left photo is of one of the pillar people artworks by local artist Rebecca Murray. I have posted her pillar people before on 365 which some of you will remember.



When I took this photo there was a chap sitting next to this artwork who was busking. He told me that the chap depicted on this pillar is a friend of Rebecca's who died of melanoma. He was a postie and the story behind this photo is that he found a baby possum on his travels and put the possum in one of his letter bags until he got back to the post office. You can see the possum in his bag if you look closely.

Apparently though the possum ate a couple of the letters along the way, so postie wasn't too popular.



