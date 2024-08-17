Previous
Pavement Mosaics by onewing
Pavement Mosaics

After I had found quite a lot of street art works on Beaumont Street, I then took photos of the pavement mosaics.

I will have to go back another day and see if there are more because I did find 15 of them. Six I am posting today and the rest I will post tomorrow.

The mosaics are in a very small area of Beaumont Street, (just where the shops are) but it started to rain, and I had to stop looking for them as we were then about to leave the area and head back for our car which was quite a long walk away.

17th August 2024

eDorre ace
Wow great finds and neat collage
August 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
These are lovely
August 17th, 2024  
