More Pavement Mosaics

This is the last in the series of artworks on Beaumont Street.



The bottom right one made me smile because there are three Greek gentlemen who play tavli (backgammon) regularly at one of the restaurants on Beaumont Street and it is nice they have been recognised in this mosaic. They take it in turns to play in pairs.



It took me back to the time we spent living in Cyprus where the men used to meet every day in the tavernas or coffee shops there to play tavli.