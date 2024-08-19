Previous
Low Tide by onewing
I took this a couple of days ago at Soldiers Point. This is the lowest I have ever seen the tide.

It rained all day yesterday so I had a play at creating some abstract shots and I will post them over the next few days.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture
August 19th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Such a beautiful sunset!
August 19th, 2024  
