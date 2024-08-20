Previous
Pete and Apple Pie by onewing
Pete and Apple Pie

This morning we visited friends of ours Pete and Jan to take a look at Pete's latest purchase.

It is a 5 inch gauge model of an American 440 locomotive built by Baldwin round the middle of the 19th century. Her name is 'Apple Pie.'

He is in the process of making the sitting truck behind the engine and he has built the caboose at the rear.

David is making some changes to the caboose's electronic smoke generator.
20th August 2024

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Beverley ace
This is really cool… a great hobby and challenge. Great name too
August 20th, 2024  
