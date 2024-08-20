Pete and Apple Pie

This morning we visited friends of ours Pete and Jan to take a look at Pete's latest purchase.



It is a 5 inch gauge model of an American 440 locomotive built by Baldwin round the middle of the 19th century. Her name is 'Apple Pie.'



He is in the process of making the sitting truck behind the engine and he has built the caboose at the rear.



David is making some changes to the caboose's electronic smoke generator.

