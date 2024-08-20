Sign up
Previous
Photo 847
Pete and Apple Pie
This morning we visited friends of ours Pete and Jan to take a look at Pete's latest purchase.
It is a 5 inch gauge model of an American 440 locomotive built by Baldwin round the middle of the 19th century. Her name is 'Apple Pie.'
He is in the process of making the sitting truck behind the engine and he has built the caboose at the rear.
David is making some changes to the caboose's electronic smoke generator.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4510
photos
252
followers
134
following
232% complete
View this month »
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
Beverley
ace
This is really cool… a great hobby and challenge. Great name too
August 20th, 2024
