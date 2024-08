While we were at Pete and Jan's yesterday I had to take some photos of Jan's latest artworks. She is a talented abstract artist and also a potter. Unfortunately, she had to give up pottery some years ago when she contracted MS but her art still keeps her busy and she regularly sells her artworks.As this month's theme is abstract, I had to add some abstract photos and visiting our friends gave me that opportunity.I posted some of Jan's artworks a couple of years ago too.