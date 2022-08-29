Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
154 / 365
Jan's Art
Last week I was at Jan's house doing Show and Tell. I took a couple of my photobooks for her to look at and she showed me some of her latest artworks.
Jan is a fabulous artist and here she is in the top left picture. The other photos are of her artworks, two finished ones and the top right one is pre-framing and hanging out to dry.
I asked her if it was okay to post her photo and artwork on 365 and she agreed.
Here you go Jan you are now world famous.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3811
photos
262
followers
117
following
42% complete
View this month »
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a great artist your friend is. She seems to have a preference for bold colours.
August 29th, 2022
Annie D
ace
I love the artwork and your collage.
So colourful and vibrant!
August 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
So colourful and vibrant!