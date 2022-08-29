Previous
Jan's Art by onewing
154 / 365

Jan's Art

Last week I was at Jan's house doing Show and Tell. I took a couple of my photobooks for her to look at and she showed me some of her latest artworks.

Jan is a fabulous artist and here she is in the top left picture. The other photos are of her artworks, two finished ones and the top right one is pre-framing and hanging out to dry.

I asked her if it was okay to post her photo and artwork on 365 and she agreed.

Here you go Jan you are now world famous.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
42% complete

View this month »

Diana ace
What a great artist your friend is. She seems to have a preference for bold colours.
August 29th, 2022  
Annie D ace
I love the artwork and your collage.
So colourful and vibrant!
August 29th, 2022  
