Jan's Art

Last week I was at Jan's house doing Show and Tell. I took a couple of my photobooks for her to look at and she showed me some of her latest artworks.



Jan is a fabulous artist and here she is in the top left picture. The other photos are of her artworks, two finished ones and the top right one is pre-framing and hanging out to dry.



I asked her if it was okay to post her photo and artwork on 365 and she agreed.



Here you go Jan you are now world famous.