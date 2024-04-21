Previous
Single File by onewing
Thanks for putting my Glasses photo on the TT.

After two days of pouring rain and chilly weather we now have glorious sunshine again and I have just been for a walk down to the marina.

Before I download those photos though I thought I would post one more shot of the camels at Birubi taken when Paul and Val were here.
eDorre
Wonderful!
April 21st, 2024  
