Previous
Camels, Camels and More Camels by onewing
Photo 725

Camels, Camels and More Camels

What a difference a day makes, yesterday Sharon and I were sitting at a restaurant on the waterfront having lunch and watching the sail boats go by and today it is chilly and pouring with rain. I haven't set foot outside today.

I thought I would post more photos taken while Paul and Val were here and of course, we had to go to Birubi and see the camels didn't we.

Here are three of the beauties. Paul and David didn't seem to share my enthusiasm for the camels though. ha ha.

20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
The top one is sort of cute.

It's not raining down here but its very windy and cold.
April 20th, 2024  
Bec ace
What a great collage of the camels - I love how different they all are from each other.
April 20th, 2024  
Tia ace
Love the different expressions.
April 20th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Great collage. Made me giggle
April 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love them Babs, especially the bottom one! What did you say to him ;-)
April 20th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great collage
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise