Lunch With a View

I am a bit late posting today because I took Sharon out for lunch today as she is still not very mobile with dressings on her hand after trigger thumb surgery.



We went to Nelson Bay to a restaurant by the breakwater and watched the Sail Port Stephens Regatta boats sail by as we sat on the veranda of the restaurant eating our cajun barramundi. Not a bad way to spend the afternoon.



Rain was forecast but as you can see the weather was beautiful.