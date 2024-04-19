Previous
Lunch With a View by onewing
Lunch With a View

I am a bit late posting today because I took Sharon out for lunch today as she is still not very mobile with dressings on her hand after trigger thumb surgery.

We went to Nelson Bay to a restaurant by the breakwater and watched the Sail Port Stephens Regatta boats sail by as we sat on the veranda of the restaurant eating our cajun barramundi. Not a bad way to spend the afternoon.

Rain was forecast but as you can see the weather was beautiful.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Casablanca ace
What a super set of sailing pictures. Glad you and Sharon got out and about.
April 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love this beautiful collage with all the yachts going every which way.

I am rather envious and would have loved your lunch too ;-)
April 19th, 2024  
