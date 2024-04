Waterfront Path

Yesterday as it was a lovely day after two days of rain I wandered down to the waterfront and took photos along the path down to the marina.As I have a busy week ahead, I am going to be posting photos taken on my walk for the rest of this week.I took Sharon grocery shopping this morning as she is still unable to drive since her hand surgery.Flower alert Casa @casablanca I will be posting a few flowers this week, start taking the medication today 😊