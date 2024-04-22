Previous
Waterfront Path by onewing
Photo 727

Waterfront Path

Yesterday as it was a lovely day after two days of rain I wandered down to the waterfront and took photos along the path down to the marina.

As I have a busy week ahead, I am going to be posting photos taken on my walk for the rest of this week.

I took Sharon grocery shopping this morning as she is still unable to drive since her hand surgery.

Flower alert Casa @casablanca I will be posting a few flowers this week, start taking the medication today 😊
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
So inviting
April 22nd, 2024  
Sonya Murray
Looks wonderful!
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise