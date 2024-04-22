Sign up
Previous
Photo 727
Waterfront Path
Yesterday as it was a lovely day after two days of rain I wandered down to the waterfront and took photos along the path down to the marina.
As I have a busy week ahead, I am going to be posting photos taken on my walk for the rest of this week.
I took Sharon grocery shopping this morning as she is still unable to drive since her hand surgery.
Flower alert Casa
@casablanca
I will be posting a few flowers this week, start taking the medication today 😊
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4390
photos
265
followers
143
following
199% complete
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Taken
21st April 2024 2:05pm
eDorre
ace
So inviting
April 22nd, 2024
Sonya Murray
Looks wonderful!
April 22nd, 2024
