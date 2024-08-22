Previous
Walk Today by onewing
Walk Today

We have been out with the walking group today, but I didn't take my camera because it was just a local walk passing places I walk all the time. (Just had my phone)

Starting at Bagnall Beach, walking along the beach to the marina and then walking on the trails at the back of the marina to the foreshore and returning to Bagnall Beach along the cycle paths.

It was very overcast this morning but still rather warm for winter.

We then had lunch in Nelson Bay and the sun has come out again now.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Annie D ace
glorious place to walk :)
August 22nd, 2024  
leggzy
Great collage & beautiful spot for walking
August 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such beautiful beach scenes and captures.
August 22nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely images.
August 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely place for a stroll
August 22nd, 2024  
haskar ace
Sometimes it's nice to go without a camera. You can see differently.
August 22nd, 2024  
