Walk Today

We have been out with the walking group today, but I didn't take my camera because it was just a local walk passing places I walk all the time. (Just had my phone)



Starting at Bagnall Beach, walking along the beach to the marina and then walking on the trails at the back of the marina to the foreshore and returning to Bagnall Beach along the cycle paths.



It was very overcast this morning but still rather warm for winter.



We then had lunch in Nelson Bay and the sun has come out again now.