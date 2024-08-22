Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 849
Walk Today
We have been out with the walking group today, but I didn't take my camera because it was just a local walk passing places I walk all the time. (Just had my phone)
Starting at Bagnall Beach, walking along the beach to the marina and then walking on the trails at the back of the marina to the foreshore and returning to Bagnall Beach along the cycle paths.
It was very overcast this morning but still rather warm for winter.
We then had lunch in Nelson Bay and the sun has come out again now.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4512
photos
252
followers
134
following
232% complete
View this month »
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
glorious place to walk :)
August 22nd, 2024
leggzy
Great collage & beautiful spot for walking
August 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such beautiful beach scenes and captures.
August 22nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely images.
August 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely place for a stroll
August 22nd, 2024
haskar
ace
Sometimes it's nice to go without a camera. You can see differently.
August 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close