Feeder With Umbrella by paintdipper
Feeder With Umbrella

I did not put it up for squirrels, I chase them away every few minutes!
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
Bill ace
I gave up trying. Now I don’t refill if they are on the table. They eat what’s left so actually, not much gets wasted.
June 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
So cute nevertheless!
June 28th, 2023  
George ace
They are so determined!
June 28th, 2023  
