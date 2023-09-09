Previous
Sweet Bites by paintdipper
Sweet Bites

Delicious one bite tomatoes, Sungold,
Gold Nugget, and Red Sweet 100.
Wonderful in salads and just as a snack!
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
mittens (Marilyn)
This is really lovely and so creative and I like your dof.
September 9th, 2023  
Shutterbug
Very nice still life. I like how you put a tomato in the spoon. I think it adds balance and interest to the image.
September 9th, 2023  
