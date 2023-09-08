Previous
High Tea by paintdipper
High Tea

I like this very tall tea pot I found.
The title is just a play on words.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
Cathy
Great contrasts and lines. Classy!
September 9th, 2023  
Barb ace
Great still life!
September 9th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice - where's the goodies :)
September 9th, 2023  
