Previous
Photo 1748
High Tea
I like this very tall tea pot I found.
The title is just a play on words.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Photo Details
Album
Year 4
Tags
tea
Cathy
Great contrasts and lines. Classy!
September 9th, 2023
Barb
ace
Great still life!
September 9th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice - where's the goodies :)
September 9th, 2023
