Old Roses by paintdipper
Photo 1971

Old Roses

Old roses and old friendships can last a lifetime.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
April 18th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh they are wonderful
April 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very artistic!
April 18th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
I have a couple of dried roses around that I've been thinking of photographing too-- yours look so lovely, it's encouraging!
April 18th, 2024  
JackieR ace
A beautiful beautiful favved image
April 18th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely...Neat golden color
April 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Beautiful
April 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very lovely still life and ideal quote to accompany your photo!
April 18th, 2024  
