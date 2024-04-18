Sign up
Previous
Photo 1971
Old Roses
Old roses and old friendships can last a lifetime.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
8
7
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3066
photos
181
followers
182
following
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
April 18th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh they are wonderful
April 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very artistic!
April 18th, 2024
Jessica Eby
I have a couple of dried roses around that I've been thinking of photographing too-- yours look so lovely, it's encouraging!
April 18th, 2024
JackieR
ace
A beautiful beautiful favved image
April 18th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely...Neat golden color
April 18th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Beautiful
April 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very lovely still life and ideal quote to accompany your photo!
April 18th, 2024
